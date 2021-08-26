STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 may get Cabinet nod soon

Sources said that the Commerce and Transport department has submitted the Cabinet memorandum on Wednesday and the new policy will be launched after it gets approval of the CM and the Cabinet.

Electric vehicle charging

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging station. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 that will offer subsidy on purchase of e-vehicles (EVs) and free registration is likely to get the Cabinet nod soon. Buyers of EVs will be fully exempted from paying vehicle registration fees and get exemption of road tax.

The policy also assures purchase incentives on EVs. While the two-wheelers and three-wheelers will get 15 per cent (pc) subsidy with maximum amount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively, the four-wheeler buyers will also get 15 pc (maximum Rs 1 lakh) of the base price.

Hundred per cent of State GST paid on the sale of EVs manufactured, sold and registered in the State will be reimbursed to the manufacturing companies for the first five years and there will be open permits for autos. Government employees will get 100 pc interest free loans for purchasing EVs.

Sources said that the Commerce and Transport department has submitted the Cabinet memorandum on Wednesday and the new policy will be launched after it gets approval of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet.

Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said with an aim to achieve adoption of 20 pc battery electric vehicles in all vehicle registrations by 2025, the State government will promote innovation and facilitate research and development in the areas of EVs and battery.

"The policy is under the active consideration of the government. Once it is approved, it will be a game-changer in the transportation sector. The EVs have immense advantages due to eco-friendliness, cheaper fuel cost, lower maintenance expenses, energy-efficient and increased safety," he added.

The State government has also planned generating an investment of Rs 15,000 crore in electric vehicle and component manufacturing, battery manufacturing/assembly enterprises and charging infrastructure equipment manufacturing in the State.

In the last four years, more than 26.22 lakh vehicles have been registered in the State of which, two-wheelers constitute nearly 82 pc of the total vehicles. The rest included seven pc light motor vehicles, three pc three-wheelers, 2.86 pc goods vehicles, 2.28 pc tractors, 1.78 pc trailers and only 0.19 pc buses. 

INCENTIVES

  • EV buyers to be exempted from paying vehicle registration fees, road tax

  • Purchase incentives on EVs are 15 pc for 2/3/4-wheelers

