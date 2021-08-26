NHM team inspects hospitals

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A two-member National Health Mission (NHM) team visited hospitals in Jeypore and Borrigumma to assess the quality assurance standards of healthcare services on Wednesday. The team led by NHM consultant Bijay Kumar Swain visited Borrigumma community health centre (CHC) and Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH). They inspected cleanliness, infrastructure, health services and other parameters to rate the hospitals on NHM’s quality assurance criteria. They also interacted with hospital staff and patients to know about the ground realities. The team will submit a report to the NHM basing on which the hospitals will be rated.

Addressing mediapersons at Borrigumma, Swain said a hospital requires 70 marks to qualify for the quality assurance certification. “We are satisfied with the quality of services and infrastructure at Borrigumma CHC,” he added.District officials accompanied the NHM team. Chief district medical officer, Koraput Makrananda Behura informed that Jeypore DHH, Borrigumma CHC and Koraput urban health centre have been selected by NHM for assessment of the quality assurance standards.

