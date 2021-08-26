STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technical bids open for 11 mineral blocks

The State government on Wednesday opened the technical bids for auction of 11 mineral blocks.

Published: 26th August 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday opened the technical bids for auction of 11 mineral blocks.The Directorate of Mines opened the technical bids in the presence of the bidders’ representatives for seven iron ore, two iron ore and manganese, one iron ore and dolomite and one bauxite block.

The seven iron ore blocks are Nadidih (Bico), Purheibahal, Chandiposhi, Jumka Pathriposhi, Dholta pahar, Netrabandha Pahar (West) and Gandhalpada.Similarly, two iron ore and manganese blocks put under the hammer are - Nadidih (Feegrade) and Teherai. Kasia mineral block having both iron ore and dolomite has also been put for the auction. The government has put Karlapat bauxite mineral block, a new block, for auction.

Sources told TNIE that 38 companies have participated in the auction and the highest bids received for Netrabandh block. As many as 19 companies have submitted bids for the block.Dolta Pahar has received the second highest number of bids from 15 companies. Gandhalpada, Jumka and Kaisa blocks received 13 bids each.After verification of the technical bids, the bidders will be given a week’s time to comply with the shortcomings, if any, in their tender papers. Those who qualify will be allowed to participate for financial bidding.

