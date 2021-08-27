STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fertiliser shortage spreads to Odisha's Sambalpur district

Advisor of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan Ashok Pradhan said the price of urea is Rs 266.50 per 50 kg bag at LAMPS and PACS.

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser on his land

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Now it's the turn of Sambalpur farmers to reel under fertiliser shortage which has earlier gripped many districts across Odisha.

With large area multi-purpose societies (LAMPS) and primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) in the district running out of urea stock, farmers are being forced to buy fertiliser from the open market at higher prices.

Advisor of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan Ashok Pradhan said the price of urea is Rs 266.50 per 50 kg bag at LAMPS and PACS. However, the same is being sold at around Rs 600 in the open market. During this period of crop cycle, farmers apply the second dose of urea for growth of paddy. If they do not apply the fertiliser now, it will impact their paddy yield at the end of the season, he alleged. 

"As the government outlets are unable to supply urea due to inadequate stock, farmers have no option but to buy the vital agriculture input at exorbitant prices from private dealers," Pradhan said and added that small and marginal farmers are the worst sufferer of the fertiliser crisis.

Sources said paddy has been grown over around 1.04 lakh hectare (ha) of land in the district during the ongoing kharif season and 56,768 farmers have registered so far. Usually, around 15,000 tonne of urea is required in a kharif season. Apart from PACS and LAMPS, there are around 83 licensed dealers who sell the fertiliser. 

Contacted, chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Saroj Kumar Chand said, "We had received adequate stock of urea in advance and it was provided to LAMPS and PACS. Probably, the stock might have been exhausted leading to the shortage. We have already requisitioned for 2,000 tonne urea which will arrive within two-three days. Immediate provisions will be made to supply the fertiliser to farmers."

