Ganja worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, 6 including home guard held

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a major haul, Jeypore Sadar police seized around 1.5 tonne of ganja from two trucks in separate raids on Thursday. The seized contraband is worth Rs 1.5 crore.As many as six persons including a home guard Bikram Bairagi, of Bariniput within Jeypore Sadar police limits have been arrested. The others include Abhiram Harijan of Borigumma, Bhabani Prasad Singh of Gajapati district, Bideshi Sahu of Bariniput besides Rajan Meena and Suresh Meena of Rajasthan.

Police said a team led by Jeypore Sadar OIC A Mahakud intercepted a truck near Jeypore ghat and another near Ambaguda. A total of 5.79 quintal ganja was seized from the truck at Ambaguda. Bikram was escorting the ganja-laden vehicle. Police seized another 1.3 tonne of ganja from the truck near Jeypore ghat and arrested four persons. The contraband was being transported to neighbouring states from Koraput.

Police said the home guard was escorting the ganja-laden truck from Kolab area on a motorcycle in a bid to pass it through Odisha border by misusing his position.Investigation is on to ascertain if the home guard is involved in previous case of ganja smuggling, said Jeypore SDPO AA Behera.