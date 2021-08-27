STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government to amend laws ahead of 2022 panchayat polls

The first demand was for a caste-based census to determine the actual population of SEBCs/OBCs and bringing an amendment to relevant Acts in the Parliament to lift 50 pc ceiling on reservation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a clear hint that panchayat polls will be held on time early next year, the State government is likely to bring a Bill in the monsoon session of the Assembly beginning September 1 to amend the relevant provisions of the panchayat laws for reservation of seats.

Though the ceiling fixed by the Supreme Court relates to a case dealing with the urban local bodies (ULBs), the government is likely to bring the Bill in the House to conform to upper limit of 50 per cent (pc) reservation.

Besides, the BJD will go ahead with 27 per cent reservation of seats for OBCs irrespective of the Centre’s decision in this regard, sources said.

The first demand was for a caste-based census to determine the actual population of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs)/OBCs and bringing an amendment to relevant Acts in the Parliament to lift 50 pc ceiling on reservation. 

However, the government has decided that there will not be any delimitation of panchayat seats this time. Announcing this, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said the State government is fully prepared for the panchayat elections. 

The Minister, however, was silent on urban body polls which has already been delayed for more than two years. The ULBs do not have elected representatives for more than two years.

Meanwhile, the BJD reiterated that the government is well prepared to hold the panchayat and ULB polls. Referring to apprehensions expressed by the BJP leaders in this regard, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty told a media conference that the Opposition political parties are raising doubts on the intention of the government because of fear of losing.

