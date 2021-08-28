STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Illegal mining: NGT asks Ganjam Collector to take action against tehsildar   

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Satrughana Jena, a resident of the nearby area, alleging that the illegal quarrying is being done within the sanctuary.

Published: 28th August 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ganjam Collector to start disciplinary proceedings and file chargesheet against Sanakhemundi tehsildar for his criminal complicity causing gross economic loss to the State exchequer and environmental degradation by September 30.

The NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata said the tehsildar’s complicity with alleged unidentified person/persons carrying out illegal stone crushing and mining for morrum in Sata Dhangudi hill within the eco-sensitive zone of Lakhari Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is prima facie borne out from the records.

The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) said, “We are surprised to note that stone quarrying was going on right under the nose of tehsildar and yet a stand has been taken by the officer that the persons who have illegally extracted stones from the quarry have not been identified.”

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Satrughana Jena, a resident of the nearby area, alleging that the illegal quarrying is being done within the sanctuary. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued on his behalf.
The bench issued the direction on the basis of a report of the committee constituted by it to ascertain the veracity of allegations made in the petition. On July 9, the bench had restrained all stone crushing activities as well as mining of morrum in 3.69 hectare in Sata Dhangudi hill under Patiguda mauza which was leased out to a private party. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp