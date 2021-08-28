Illegal mining: NGT asks Ganjam Collector to take action against tehsildar   

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ganjam Collector to start disciplinary proceedings and file chargesheet against Sanakhemundi tehsildar for his criminal complicity causing gross economic loss to the State exchequer and environmental degradation by September 30.

The NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata said the tehsildar’s complicity with alleged unidentified person/persons carrying out illegal stone crushing and mining for morrum in Sata Dhangudi hill within the eco-sensitive zone of Lakhari Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is prima facie borne out from the records.

The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) said, “We are surprised to note that stone quarrying was going on right under the nose of tehsildar and yet a stand has been taken by the officer that the persons who have illegally extracted stones from the quarry have not been identified.”

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Satrughana Jena, a resident of the nearby area, alleging that the illegal quarrying is being done within the sanctuary. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued on his behalf.

The bench issued the direction on the basis of a report of the committee constituted by it to ascertain the veracity of allegations made in the petition. On July 9, the bench had restrained all stone crushing activities as well as mining of morrum in 3.69 hectare in Sata Dhangudi hill under Patiguda mauza which was leased out to a private party.

