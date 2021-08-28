STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court wants jails to follow Bihar model in COVID-19 quarantine process

The Orissa High Court has endorsed the quarantine process recommended by a high power committee (HPC) of Bihar for jails during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 28th August 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has endorsed the quarantine process recommended by a high power committee (HPC) of Bihar for jails during the COVID-19 pandemic. The approval came after the attention of the court was drawn by Amicus Curiae Gautam Mishra on Thursday to the minutes of meeting of the committee.

Mishra pointed out the recommendation that said, "For the new inmates, 20 prisons/part of prisons have been declared as quarantine prisons where the new prisoners are kept for 14 days. They are provided with all essential things (mask, hand sanitiser, soaps, hot water, thermal screening etc.) for prevention of COVID infection."

The DG of Prisons informed the court that in most of the prisons in Odisha, new prisoners who test positive for Covid are not allowed to enter the jail and are sent to a separate COVID care centre.

In the order released on Friday, the two-judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, "Nevertheless, the court would like the DG to respond to the suggestion of the HPC, Bihar and examine to what extent the suggestion can be operationalised in jails of Odisha."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Bihar jails COVID19 Coronavirus COVID quarantine
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp