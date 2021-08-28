STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power bill comes as shock to villagers of Odisha's Ganjam district

Published: 28th August 2021 09:20 AM

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Several consumers in Diandein village under Ganjam block are in a shock after receiving electricity bills from Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL). Laxman Nahak, a domestic consumer of the village, has received a monthly electricity bill of Rs 4.73 lakh.

He is confused as he uses three fans and as many bulbs in his three-room house. Similarly, Ajay Nahak has received a monthly bill of Rs 4.90 lakh for his two-room house. 

More shocking is Sumitra Nahak's story. She lives in a thatched house with hardly any appliances but she has got a bill amounting Rs 49,782. Another dozen of villagers have received such inflated power bills. Besides, as per norms, the electricity bills should be provided to consumers a week ahead of the rebate date for payment. But here, the bills were given to villagers on August 24 and the rebate date is August 26.

Worried, the consumers complained to the junior engineer of the area who advised them to get the bills rectified with the meter reader. The villagers met the meter reader and pointed out the faulty readings.

Assuring them of rectifying the mistake, the electricity staffer took back all the faulty bills. However on Thursday, to their surprise, the villagers received messages on their mobile phones for payment of the same amount as mentioned earlier in the bills.

Sources said the villagers often avail rebate by paying the power dues on time. But this month, they will have to forfeit the rebate for no fault of their own. The aggrieved consumers appealed to several TPSODL authorities in this regard but none paid heed. Rather, the lineman of the area said power supply would be disconnected for non-payment of dues.

Now, the villagers have decided not to allow any TPSODL staff to enter Diandein until their bills are rectified and the rebate date is extended. Despite several attempts, no TPSODL official was available for comment.
 

