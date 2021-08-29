Academic session for IIM-Sambalpur’s first batch Executive MBA begins

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The academic session of the first batch of the two-year Executive MBA programme of IIM-Sambalpur started on Saturday.

The premier B-School welcomed the maiden Executive MBA batch through a virtual inauguration programme.

Speaking at the inaugural, Director, IIM Sambalpur Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “In a short span, IIM Sambalpur has become a fully integrated business school. Generally, it takes 15-20 years to achieve what we have accomplished in six years.”

He said the role of IIM Sambalpur is to build entrepreneurial capacity so as to create wealth for the country and society.

The session was attended by Chairman, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd, Mahindra First Choice Wheel Ltd and Mahindra Steel Service Centre Ltd Rajeev Dubey and Director HR, Samsung Electronics, Sandeep Tyagi.

The two-year degree programme will follow the institute’s innovative experience learning through flipped classroom method of teaching in blended mode.

The classes will be scheduled on weekends and weekday evenings, mostly online. The batch has a strength of 54 students including 45 men and nine women and all are working professionals.

The batch has students from diverse sectors including banking and finance, IT and ITES, manufacturing and others.

The average work experience of the students of the first batch is 9.7 years.

Of them 10 have more than 15 years of experience. The batch also has two NRI students from Germany.