STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD misleading farmers on PMFBY: BJP attacks Naveen government

BJP MLA from Loisinga Mukesh Mahaling said settled crop insurance claims in the State was six times more than the premium paid by the farmers.

Published: 29th August 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch smart health cards on August 15.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch smart health cards on August 15. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP on Saturday dismissed the BJD allegations that the farmers of the State received less compensation under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) than the premium they had paid.

Disputing the claims of BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra that insurance companies made a profit of Rs 1064.64 crore by not settling crop compensation claims of many affected farmers of the State, BJP MLA from Loisinga Mukesh Mahaling said settled crop insurance claims in the State was six times more than the premium paid by the farmers.

He said 27.88 lakh farmers of the State had filed crop insurance claims of Rs 4,600.75 crore against a premium of Rs 702.43 crore paid to the insurance companies.

The companies had settled claims to the tune of Rs 4,560.74 crore which was 97.71 per cent.

The BJP lawmaker said selection of insurance companies is done by the State government. The State had issued notification for implementation of PMFBY for areas identified to be covered under the scheme.

“It is the job of the State government to ensure that insurance claims of  farmers are settled as per the terms and conditions. The government had never raised the issue before the insurance companies or the Centre about non-settlement claims,” he said.

Accusing the BJD MP of providing inaccurate figures, Mahaling said it is an attempt to divert the attention of the farmers to cover up its failure on irrigation front.

As many as 27 districts of the State are facing an impending drought due to lack of irrigation facility. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sasmit Patra Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana BJP Naveen Patnaik BJD
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp