BJD misleading farmers on PMFBY: BJP attacks Naveen government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday dismissed the BJD allegations that the farmers of the State received less compensation under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) than the premium they had paid.

Disputing the claims of BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra that insurance companies made a profit of Rs 1064.64 crore by not settling crop compensation claims of many affected farmers of the State, BJP MLA from Loisinga Mukesh Mahaling said settled crop insurance claims in the State was six times more than the premium paid by the farmers.

He said 27.88 lakh farmers of the State had filed crop insurance claims of Rs 4,600.75 crore against a premium of Rs 702.43 crore paid to the insurance companies.

The companies had settled claims to the tune of Rs 4,560.74 crore which was 97.71 per cent.

The BJP lawmaker said selection of insurance companies is done by the State government. The State had issued notification for implementation of PMFBY for areas identified to be covered under the scheme.

“It is the job of the State government to ensure that insurance claims of farmers are settled as per the terms and conditions. The government had never raised the issue before the insurance companies or the Centre about non-settlement claims,” he said.

Accusing the BJD MP of providing inaccurate figures, Mahaling said it is an attempt to divert the attention of the farmers to cover up its failure on irrigation front.

As many as 27 districts of the State are facing an impending drought due to lack of irrigation facility.