STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre doubles COVID vaccine allocation, Odisha to inoculate 3.5 lakh a day from September

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has promised to supply 68.13 lakh doses, including eight lakh doses for private hospitals in September.

Published: 29th August 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, (Representational image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Odisha government has decided to conduct 3.5 lakh vaccinations a day from next month as the Centre has doubled allocation of vaccine doses with an aim to cover a majority of the population by end of the year.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has promised to supply 68.13 lakh doses, including eight lakh doses for private hospitals in September.

The free supply of 60.13 lakh doses of vaccine included 51,69,280 doses of Covishield and 8,44,430 doses of Covaxin.

The State was supplied 54.92 lakh doses of both vaccines in July against the promised allocation of 30.51 lakh doses of free supply. Over 47 lakh doses of vaccines have been received so far in August though 33.72 lakh doses were allocated.

As the allocation was hiked on the basis of consumption and wastage rate, the State government expects the September supply will increase further if the vaccination coverage is ramped up.

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked districts and municipal corporations to increase the number of vaccine sites to accommodate more people.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has been asked to administer 30,000 doses per day. The target for Bhubaneswar urban has been increased to cover the beneficiaries due for the second dose. 

More than one lakh people in the State Capital have missed their second dose. So far, the State has administered a single dose to around 53 pc of its targeted population.

Among the districts, daily inoculation of 28,500 people has been set for Ganjam, 20,000 for Cuttack, 19,000 for Mayurbhanj, 18,000 for Balasore, 16,000 for Sundargarh, 15,000 for Jajpur, 14,500 for Keonjhar and 14,000 for Puri.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said as assured the Centre has been increasing vaccine supply every month.

“We have decided to intensify the inoculation drive with a focus on beneficiaries due for the second dose, teachers, non-teaching staff and their family members besides pregnant women,” he said. 

SEPTEMBER QUOTA 

Assured doses  68.13 lakh.

Private share  8 lakh.

Covishield 51,69,280.

Covaxin 8,44,430.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp