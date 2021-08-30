Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore asks NHAI to repair road 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately repair a 40-km stretch of NH-53 which is in precarious condition.The Collector has set a 15-day deadline for repair of the portion between Duburi and Chandikhole. This instruction came after Rathore reviewed various road safety measures on NHs and State highways passing through the district during a road safety committee meeting at the Collectorate.

Earlier, Rathore had asked NHAI to expedite construction of over-bridges and underpasses along the highway stretch between Chandikhole and Sathipur to ensure completion within the stipulated time frame but in vain. Expressing displeasure over the slow pace of work, he had sought an explanation from the authorities concerned after locals alleged faulty construction of an over-bridge at Braja Nagar near Sathipur.

Along side, he also directed Chandikhole and Jajpur RTOs to put signboards at several places along the NHs passing through the district to check speed limits of vehicles and take adequate steps to manage traffic at busy thoroughfares and markets. Jajpur SP Rahul PR and NHAI’s Subhajit Saha were present.