Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviews welfare projects in Kandhamal 

The temple managing committee and local villagers submitted a charter of demands to the Chief Secretary for development of the shrine and its periphery.      

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra reviewing the old age home project at Sartaguda in presence of Kandhamal Collector Brunda D | Express

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Sunday reviewed the progress of different ongoing developmental projects in Kandhamal district and the administrative preparedness to tackle the threat of a possible third Covid wave.

Mohapatra was on a two-day visit to Kandhamal. On the day, he visited G Udaygiri to take stock of the construction of 132/32 kv grid substation by OPTCL, transformation work in the government girls’ high school under the 5T initiative and the turmeric processing unit at Samannitwa. He also visited Mandsara, a tourist destination near Raikia, and Daringbadi. 

The Chief Secretary visited the district headquarters hospital and inspected the oxygen plant and other infrastructure there. He held discussions with the district health officials about the preparations to combat the third wave of Covid-19.

On Saturday, Mohapatra visited the old age home project at Sartaguda, which is on the verge of completion and Barala Devi temple at Balaskumpa. The temple managing committee and local villagers submitted a charter of demands to the Chief Secretary for development of the shrine and its periphery.      

Addressing mediapersons, Mohapatra said there has been significant development in the district in the last one year. The forest cover in Kandhamal has increased and new livelihood opportunities created during this period. Construction of the medical college and hospital at Tilakpada is going on in full swing and steps have been taken to complete the work within the stipulated time, he informed.

The Chief Secretary further said the district has a lot of potential in tourism and the eco-retreat in Daringbadi was a grand success last year. This year, a five-year long eco-retreat hub would be set up at Daringbadi to attract tourists throughout the year. 

Mohapatra later held a meeting with district officials to review the progress of agriculture and drinking water projects besides road connectivity plans in the district.Kandhamal Collector Brunda D, ADM Basanta Sahu, PD DRDA Biswaranjan Naik and other senior officers were present.

