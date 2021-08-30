Sambalpur Vigilance nets BDO with Rs 3.5 lakh cash

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Officials of Sambalpur Vigilance Division seized unaccounted cash of around Rs 3.5 lakh from the block development officer (BDO) of Bijepur in Bargarh district on Sunday.BDO Padmanava Samantray was under the Vigilance scanner for the last few days for his alleged corrupt activities. Sources said on a tip-off about Samantray going to Bhubaneswar in a rented car, Vigilance officials intercepted his vehicle near Binka Bridge in Sonepur district at around 6 am.

During search, unaccounted cash of around Rs 3.5 lakh was found from his car. The BDO could not give a satisfactory reply regarding the source of the cash. Vigilance officials have detained Samantray for interrogation and seized the cash.The Vigilance also raided the government quarters of the BDO at Bijepur and searched his houses in Bhubaneswar and Puri. Further investigation is on.

