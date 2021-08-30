Tension Titlagarh Women’s College in Balangir over RI examination centre goof-up

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Tension prevailed at Titlagarh Women’s College in Balangir on Sunday after candidates alleged that they were unable to appear the revenue inspector (RI) examination due to wrong information on their admit cards. The examination, conducted by Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), was scheduled on the day.

Sources said 33 candidates reached Titlagarh Women’s College to take the test as it was the designated centre as mentioned on their admit cards. However to their dismay, college authorities denied having any centre there.

The confusion led to a ruckus following which the candidates reached out to the district administration. Titlagarh Sub-Collector Manoj Mahajan met them and clarified that the centre was at Government Women’s College in Balangir town. He said the candidates will be given extra time to appear for the examination.

