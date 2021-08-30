STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Theology more important than technology, says Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal

University means the universal and students are universal for the community.

Published: 30th August 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

The 13th Foundation Day ceremony of Central University of Odisha

The 13th Foundation Day ceremony of Central University of Odisha | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: University means the universal and students are universal for the community. If anyone reaches the divinity, education can be achieved, said Governor Ganeshi Lal on Sunday.Addressing the 13th Foundation Day of Central University of Odisha in virtual mode, the Governor said students are the harbingers of future and they should lead the path to divinity. Technology is essential for society but it is not everything. Theology is more important than technology. More important is critical thinking among the young minds. Every student should follow the path of Swami Vivekananda to achieve success, he said.

In his message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured all help to the university in achieving higher goals. 
Greeting the CUO community on the occasion, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said the role of a university is not restricted merely to a centre for learning. It has a significant role in holistic development of youths. The higher education need of an aspirational district like Koraput is addressed by the university community. 

The university has played a commendable role in strengthening the digital literacy skills of tribal children. This will help in implementing the Centre’s virtual school concept which will be launched in Gopalput village of Koraput soon. The objective of CUO will be fulfilled when the university helps in improving the livelihood of poor and tribals of the undivided Koraput district, Pradhan said and highlighted the importance of National Education Policy-2020.

Delivering the Foundation Day Lecture, senior scientist and former director of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Prof G Padmanabhan urged the CUO community to work towards achieving its objective of “Reaching the unreached’. Koraput has potential for basic research and for this purpose, subjects of basic sciences, particularly life sciences should be started from the university. 

Prof Padmanabhan, who is also the Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu, also stressed the need for more research in areas of bio-medical research like virology, vaccination, malarial studies and related fields. In-charge Vice-Chancellor of CUO Prof Sharat Kumar Pallita presided over the meeting. Koraput CUO Chancellor KV Krishna Bhatt was present. On the occasion, a Handbook on Cyber Security and Safety in Odia language was released by Union Minister Pradhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganeshi Lal Odisha governor
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp