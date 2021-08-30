Theology more important than technology, says Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: University means the universal and students are universal for the community. If anyone reaches the divinity, education can be achieved, said Governor Ganeshi Lal on Sunday.Addressing the 13th Foundation Day of Central University of Odisha in virtual mode, the Governor said students are the harbingers of future and they should lead the path to divinity. Technology is essential for society but it is not everything. Theology is more important than technology. More important is critical thinking among the young minds. Every student should follow the path of Swami Vivekananda to achieve success, he said.

In his message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured all help to the university in achieving higher goals.

Greeting the CUO community on the occasion, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said the role of a university is not restricted merely to a centre for learning. It has a significant role in holistic development of youths. The higher education need of an aspirational district like Koraput is addressed by the university community.

The university has played a commendable role in strengthening the digital literacy skills of tribal children. This will help in implementing the Centre’s virtual school concept which will be launched in Gopalput village of Koraput soon. The objective of CUO will be fulfilled when the university helps in improving the livelihood of poor and tribals of the undivided Koraput district, Pradhan said and highlighted the importance of National Education Policy-2020.

Delivering the Foundation Day Lecture, senior scientist and former director of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Prof G Padmanabhan urged the CUO community to work towards achieving its objective of “Reaching the unreached’. Koraput has potential for basic research and for this purpose, subjects of basic sciences, particularly life sciences should be started from the university.

Prof Padmanabhan, who is also the Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu, also stressed the need for more research in areas of bio-medical research like virology, vaccination, malarial studies and related fields. In-charge Vice-Chancellor of CUO Prof Sharat Kumar Pallita presided over the meeting. Koraput CUO Chancellor KV Krishna Bhatt was present. On the occasion, a Handbook on Cyber Security and Safety in Odia language was released by Union Minister Pradhan.