STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP, BJD scuffle at OPGC rail track inauguration in Odisha's Sundargarh district

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the new MGR rail system through video-conferencing.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police trying to control agitated workers of BJP and BJP at the event | Express

Police trying to control agitated workers of BJP and BJP at the event. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Inauguration of the dedicated railway track of Odisha Power General Corporation (OPGC) on Monday, August 30, 2021, saw workers of ruling BJD and opposition BJP enter into a scuffle in presence of senior leaders of both parties in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district.  

After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the new merry-go-round (MGR) rail system of OPGC through video-conferencing at Manoharpur coal loading platform, Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, flagged off the first train rake in presence of Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, his Bargarh counterpart Suresh Pujari, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete and Talsara legislator Bhawani Shankar Bhoi, all of BJP.   

Emotions ran high when Tete, in her speech, sought to highlight unemployment in her constituency including the coal-rich Hemgir block. She alleged that preference was not given to local youths in jobs. The Energy Minister interrupted her saying it was not the right platform and soon after, he left the function venue citing other pressing engagements. 

Taking offence to it, BJP workers raised slogans against the Minister, drawing reaction from followers of BJD. As both sides had a face-off, police swung into action to prevent the fight from going out of control. Oram was seen pacifying BJP workers. BJD general secretary and former Sundargarh MLA Yogesh Singh too tried to calm his party supporters following which normalcy was restored. Singh said it was an official government function and not the right occasion to raise issues concerning the MLA, but Jual avoided comment on the matter. 

Meanwhile, OPGC in a statement said, the MGR rail system connecting Manoharpur coal mines of Odisha Coal and Power Ltd (OCPL) in Sundargarh with IB Thermal Power Station (ITPS) at Banharpali in Jharsuguda would ensure hassle-free coal evacuation and enhance fuel security. With this, the OPGC is all set to be self-reliant on its coal requirement, it said. 

The Manoharpur coal block was allocated to OCPL, a subsidiary of OPGC, in 2015. The track length between ITPS and the coal mines is 47 km while that of the loop lines and tracks at the sidings is another 19 km, thus making it one of the longest MGR systems in the country, the OPGC added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemgir block of Sundargarh district Odisha Power General Corporation OPGC OPGC railway track inauguration Sundargarh MP Jual Oram Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete Suresh Pujari
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp