Cuttack's Covid care centres to be closed from September 1

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After Cuttack turned a green zone with active cases dipping below 1,000, the district administration has decided to close down all Covid care centres (CCCs) set up at different places from Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

As many as 11 CCCs were opened in the district for management of Covid patients. While four centres were set up in Cuttack city, the rest were opened at different places across 14 blocks of the district. Though the State government had instructed to close down the CCCs from July 1, the district health administration was not able to shut down all the centres as there was no let-up in the rate of infection. Only three centres set up on the premises of IMIT at Jobra, L&T company at Gopalpur and Cuttack ITI hostel at Khapuria were closed.

“At present, 10 to 12 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in each centre. Patients having symptoms will be shifted to either SCB or Ashwini Covid Hospital. Asymptomatic will be advised for home isolation,” said district Covid nodal officer Dr Umesh Ray. From September 1, only critical patients will be admitted to Ashwini and three DCH units at SCB MCH which will remain in operation, he added.