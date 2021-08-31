STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack's Covid care centres to be closed from September 1

As many as 11 CCCs were opened in the district for management of Covid patients.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The 800-bed ICU facility launched at the Sant Nirankari Ground Covid care centre

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After Cuttack turned a green zone with active cases dipping below 1,000, the district administration has decided to close down all Covid care centres (CCCs) set up at different places from Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

As many as 11 CCCs were opened in the district for management of Covid patients. While four centres were set up in Cuttack city, the rest were opened at different places across 14 blocks of the district. Though the State government had instructed to close down the CCCs from July 1, the district health administration was not able to shut down all the centres as there was no let-up in the rate of infection. Only three centres set up on the premises of IMIT at Jobra, L&T company at Gopalpur and Cuttack ITI hostel at Khapuria were closed. 

“At present, 10 to 12 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in each centre. Patients having symptoms will be shifted to either SCB or Ashwini Covid Hospital. Asymptomatic will be advised for home isolation,” said district Covid nodal officer Dr Umesh Ray. From September 1, only critical patients will be admitted to Ashwini and three DCH units at SCB MCH which will remain in operation, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Covid Hospital Cuttack covid care centres Cuttack Covid cases Cuttack ITI hostel IMIT SCB MCH
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp