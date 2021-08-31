STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For the Odisha Legislative Assembly, a stormy monsoon session likely

Mahanga double murder case and Covid-19 management to are expected to rock the Assembly's monsoon session.

Sources in the BJP said the party’s main agenda will be to raise the Mahanga double murder case.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The monsoon session of the State Assembly beginning Wednesday, September 1, 2021, is likely to be stormy as the Opposition BJP and Congress are ready to target the government over various issues including Covid-19 management and alleged involvement of Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena in Mahanga double murder case.

Besides, lawlessness at many places in the State, drought situation in 27 districts and rising unemployment problem will be the major issues to be raised by the Opposition in the House.  The ruling BJD will try to deflect the Opposition fire by bringing a resolution during the session for 27 per cent reservation of OBCs in jobs and education. The resolution will also demand an amendment of relevant laws by the Centre to lift 50 per cent ceiling fixed by the Supreme Court on reservation.

The government has already announced that panchayat polls will be held on time and to facilitate this, panchayat laws will be amended to confirm with the Supreme Court directive.Meetings of the BJD Legislature Party, BJP Legislature Party and Congress Legislature Party will be held on Tuesday to decide on issues to be raised by members during the session. It is, however, yet to be decided whether Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the BJDLP meeting in person or virtually.   

Sources in the BJP said the party’s main agenda will be to raise the Mahanga double murder case which has been reopened for investigation following a directive from a local court. The party will reiterate its demand for resignation of the Minister for his alleged involvement in the case. “The main issues for BJP during the session will be the Mahanga double murder case, drought situation and handling of the second wave of the Covid by the government,” said deputy leader of Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said besides the general lawlessness in the State, drought situation, rising unemployment problem, large-scale corruption at all levels of the government including the Odisha Staff Selection Commission and marginalisation of role of ministers in the government will be raised by the Congress. The priority of the issues will be decided at the CLP meeting on Tuesday, he added.

