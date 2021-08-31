Puri's Srimandir closed for devotees on Janmashtami

By Express News Service

PURI: The Srimandir remained closed for devotees to observe Krishna Janmotsav on Monday, August 30, 2021. The weekend shutdown was extended on the day to prevent gathering of devotees to celebrate Janmashtami in Sri Jagannath Temple. The rituals began early in the morning with Mangal Alati, Mailum, Tadaplagi, Abakash before Gopal Bhog was offered to the Trinity. Lord Jagannath is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

Late in the night, birth of Lord Krishna and a complex set of rituals were observed by servitors in the shrine.On Sunday, health workers and fire services personnel had sanitised the temple complex, barricades and shoe stands. Anticipating a huge crowd of devotees for Janmashtami, the temple managing committee decided to close the shrine in view the prevailing pandemic situation.