RT-PCR tests in Odisha's Bargarh from September 

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The RT-PCR testing facility at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bargarh will start operating from September. Work on the laboratory is almost complete and necessary equipment to perform tests will be installed on September 2. Currently, all samples from the district are being sent to VIMSAR, Burla for testing.

During the second Covid wave between April and June this year, the only testing lab at VIMSAR was overburdened due to rapid surge in infections. As a result, it led to an inordinate delay of around four to seven days in getting the test reports. On May 9, chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Tripathy had announced to open an RT-PCR testing laboratory on the DHH premises. Subsequently, work on the laboratory started in June.

Chief district medical officer Arun Patra said, “Work is in the final stage. A vehicle has been sent to bring the testing equipment from Bhubaneswar. Testing will start after the equipment is installed as there are adequate trained staff at the hospital who will be engaged at the laboratory.”

Sources said, around 200 samples can be tested in the laboratory in a day.Meanwhile, four new Covid cases were reported from Bargarh on Monday, taking the tally to 30,936 in district. Of the total positive cases, 30,505 persons have recovered and 97 are active. So far, the district has reported 334 Covid-19 deaths.