After Patana, Mahala demarcation on December 1

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Demarcation of the newly-created Patana revenue village under Dhinkia panchayat was completed by the administration on Tuesday amid heavy security to keep protestors at bay. Nearly 14 platoons of police force were deployed to check any law and order situation.

Although protestors, led by village leader Chandan Mohanty, staged dharna at the local temple, no disruption took place during the process. The administration informed that delimitation of Mahala village is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Amidst protest from some, a few villagers also welcomed the move, supporting the bifurcation for the development of the village. “The demarcation process was completed peacefully on the day. We expect the same cooperation from villagers tomorrow for Mahala delimitation as well,” said Erasama tehsildar C Pragyananda Das.

Mahala and Patana under Dhinkia panchayat were bifurcated into revenue villages by the State government. While Mahala was given revenue village status in April, Patana got the tag on August 9. This decision met with stiff resistance as villagers felt the administration was playing divide-and-rule game to foil their movement against industries that do not benefit locals.