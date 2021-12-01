Odisha CM’s Covid aid for newspaper hawkers  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced special assistance of Rs 3,000 each to newspaper hawkers in view of the financial distress faced by them due to Covid-19. The assistance will be released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Announcing a special package for them, Naveen said that work sheds will be constructed for the hawkers at sub-divisional and district levels. Besides, the Information and Public Relations department has been directed to prepare a digital database of hawkers and provide them identity cards.

All hawkers registered under the Odisha Unorganised Workers Social Security Board will also be provided social security benefits. The family of a hawker will get an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death and Rs 1 lakh for natural death.

Similarly, hawkers who become completely disabled due to accident will be given Rs 1.5 lakh. In case of the loss of both limbs, a hawker will be given an additional Rs 80,000 and those who have lost one limb will be provided Rs 40,000 extra.