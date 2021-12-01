Parab cancelled amid third wave concern

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant and the possibility of another wave of the pandemic, the Koraput administration has decided to cancel the annual Parab festival which was scheduled to kick off from Kotia on December 1. Informing the same in an order on Tuesday, Collector Md Abdal Akhtaar said the decision was taken in interest of public health.

The administration decided to inaugurate the month-long festival from the headquarters of disputed Kotia panchayat instead of Neradivalsa (as proposed earlier) to involve local participation, and create an impact on residents of bordering villages by showcasing Koraput’s indigenous tribal culture. Sources said, over 5,000 people were expected to participate in the inaugural ceremony including MPs, MLAs and leaders of opposition parties.

However, the administration has not issued any order regarding the national level Pallishree Mela to be held from December 17 to 19 at Koraput.