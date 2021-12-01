STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Parab cancelled amid third wave concern

Informing the same in an order on Tuesday, Collector Md Abdal Akhtaar said the decision was taken in interest of public health.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Parab festival

File photo of a panchayat level Parab celebration (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant and the possibility of another wave of the pandemic, the Koraput administration has decided to cancel the annual Parab festival which was scheduled to kick off from Kotia on December 1. Informing the same in an order on Tuesday, Collector Md Abdal Akhtaar said the decision was taken in interest of public health.

The administration decided to inaugurate the month-long festival from the headquarters of disputed Kotia panchayat instead of Neradivalsa (as proposed earlier) to involve local participation, and create an impact on residents of bordering villages by showcasing Koraput’s indigenous tribal culture. Sources said, over 5,000 people were expected to participate in the inaugural ceremony including MPs, MLAs and leaders of opposition parties. 

However, the administration has not issued any order regarding the national level Pallishree Mela to be held from December 17 to 19 at Koraput.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parab Koraput Parab Neradivalsa
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp