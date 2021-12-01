Two armed dacoits injured in police encounter in Odisha's Bhadrak, four arrested

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Two armed dacoits were critically injured in an encounter by Bhadrak police in Barapada area of the district on Tuesday late night.

Police opened fire after the dacoits, accused of looting Rs 29 lakh from an ATM at Charampa, were trying to flee following a faceoff with the raiding police team. Two policemen, including the Inspector-in-Charge of Bhadrak Rural Police Station, have also been injured.

The critically injured dacoits identified as Prahalad Das of Soro and Susanta Mallick of Nilagiri in Balasore district were admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

The injured police personnel - IIC Alok Kumar Jena and constable Srikanta Jena have been admitted to Bhadrak DHH and their condition is stated to be stable.

Police sources said a team of six armed dacoits were staying in a rented house in Barapada area for the last six months and practicing illegal activities in different locations of the district.

Acting on a tip off, a team of police officials led by the IIC rushed to the spot and found them planning a robbery. When police raided the house, Prahalad and Susanta attacked the police while trying to flee. The raiding police were forced to fire at them following which the two received bullet injuries on their legs.

Police have arrested the rest four dacoits of the gang and seized three guns and three sharp swords from their possession. Further investigation is on.

The six armed dacoits have been accused of looting Rs 29 lakh cash at gunpoint from an ATM cash carrying van on November 26. The van was near an ATM counter at Laxminarayan temple in Charampa. A case had been registered under sections 395 of the IPC and 25 and 26 of the Arms Act.