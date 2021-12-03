STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clogged drains in Cuttack leave people worried as storm approaches

Despite the IMD forecast, the Cuttack civic body is yet to clean the drains with most of the drains choked by silt, garbage and solid waste including polythene bags and other plastic waste.

A waterlogged street at Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi in Cuttack I Express

A waterlogged street at Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi in Cuttack (File photo I EPS, Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rain from Friday under the impact of a cyclonic storm, the fear of waterlogging looms large in Cuttack. Despite the IMD forecast, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to clean the drains. Most of the drains are choked by silt, garbage and solid waste including polythene bags and other plastic waste. The condition of the main storm water channel stretching for around 16 km from Patapola to Matagajpur speaks volumes about the civic body’s apathy towards the locals’ plight.

The task of repairing the drain was entrusted to Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board. However, the work was left midway by the agency. Locals said as the guard wall of the drain from Barpathar to Nua Rasuapatana has been damaged, it will lead to inundation of the areas nearby after heavy rains. This apart, garbage has choked the drain at several places.

CMC executive engineer DR Tripathy said instructions have been issued to junior engineers and sanitary inspectors to clean the clogged drains for smooth release of storm water. “We have readied permanent pumping stations and dewatering pump sets,” said Tripathy.​

