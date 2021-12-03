STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Education key pillar in Oz-India relation: Australia's High Commissioner to India

From university and academic collaborations to students and faculty collaborations, the relationship between the two countries is very strong, Barry O'Farrell AO said.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Education is a key pillar in the relationship between Australia and India, said Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO. 

“From university and academic collaborations to students and faculty collaborations, the relationship between the two countries is very strong,” Barry said in his address at the 9th Convocation Ceremony of Centurion University here recently. From December first eligible visa holders including those with student visa will again be able to go to Australia for studies. 

“I also look forward to welcome students from Australia to India,” he said. Barry congratulated the degree holders and praised the university for adopting innovative approaches for imparting quality and skill-based education.  

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal in his address advised students to be honest. He suggested them to dream high and create their own identity without caring for success or failure.  Vice-Chancellor Prof Supriya Patnaik said the university which is promoting research through 21 research centres, has so far filed 27 patents and seven copyrights in different fields. Besides, to promote entrepreneurship, it has promoted 25 startups. 

University president Prof Mukti Kanta Mishra, vice president Prof DN Rao, registrar Anita Patra and Dean academics Prof Prashant Kumar Mohanty also spoke. 

