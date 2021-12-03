Orissa HC seeks report on leprosy patients

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department to file an affidavit indicating the status of compliance of action recommended by a technical committee for formulation and monitoring of rehabilitation programmes for leprosy cured persons.

The court issued the direction on Tuesday while hearing a PIL, filed by general secretary of State Leprosy Welfare Federation Bipin Bihari Pradhan in 2015, for effective implementation of National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP). A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray directed the Additional Chief Secretary to file the affidavit by the next date of hearing (January 5) and remain present via video-conferencing.

The direction assumes significance as there are 87 leprosy colonies in the State. As per the affidavit filed by the Social Security & Empowerment Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, the Heath and Family Welfare department has been already asked to take action on the recommendations of the technical committee.

