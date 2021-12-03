STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC seeks report on leprosy patients

The direction assumes significance as there are 87 leprosy colonies in the State. 

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department to file an affidavit indicating the status of compliance of action recommended by a technical committee for formulation and monitoring of rehabilitation programmes for leprosy cured persons.

The court issued the direction on Tuesday while hearing a PIL, filed by general secretary of State Leprosy Welfare Federation Bipin Bihari Pradhan in 2015, for effective implementation of National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP). A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray directed the Additional Chief Secretary to file the affidavit by the next date of hearing (January 5) and remain present via video-conferencing.

The direction assumes significance as there are 87 leprosy colonies in the State.  As per the affidavit filed by the Social Security & Empowerment Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, the Heath and Family Welfare department has been already asked to take action on the recommendations of the technical committee.
 

