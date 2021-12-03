STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Impending storm’s path keeps Odisha weathermen on toes

Brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the system is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm and re-curve north-northeastwards after reaching north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around Saturday morning.

Published: 03rd December 2021

Ahead of the cyclonic storm, Odisha Fire Services personnel ready their equipment for rescue and relief work in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Dec, 2, 2021.

Ahead of the cyclonic storm, Odisha Fire Services personnel ready their equipment for rescue and relief work in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Dec 2, 2021. (Photo I Express)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Post-Monsoon season’s maiden system has kept weathermen on tenterhooks as its path and intensity remained unclear even after it intensified into a depression on Thursday evening. Brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the system is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm and re-curve north-northeastwards after reaching north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around Saturday morning.

“The depression formed over south-east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in next 24 hours. Analysis is underway to ascertain whether the storm will re-curve after reaching north AP-south Odisha coast or prior to hitting the coasts of either of the two States,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast indicated that the system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm but as of now its possibility is low.  The first projected path of the system issued by the national forecaster showed the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm on Friday and upgrade into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours. Then, it may downgrade into a cyclonic storm. All this while, it would be over the sea, brushing the Odisha coast.

Meanwhile, anticipating the storm, the State government has kept in readiness 60 units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, 17 NDRF and 171 fire services teams for deployment to carry out relief and rescue operations. Special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena who reviewed preparedness with 17 Collectors and discussed deployment of teams in vulnerable areas told mediapersons that districts have been asked to shift those living close to the coast and strictly follow Covid-19 norms at cyclone shelters. 

The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department has imposed fishing ban in the sea and Chilika lake from December 3 to 5, he said.  Districts have been asked to make people of coastal villages to remain watchful for storm surge.

Biswas said wind reaching a speed of 45 km-55 km per hour and gusting up to 65 km is likely to commence Friday midnight and increase gradually to 70 km to 80 km per hour. It may gust up to 90 km from Saturday morning for subsequent 12 hours.

Irrespective of intensity and position of landfall, the cyclonic storm is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall across south, interior, and north coastal districts of Odisha in the next three days. Ganjam and Gajapati districts apart, district including Koraput, Rayagada, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara will receive heavy showers.

