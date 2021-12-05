Odisha: Amid Omicron threat, low vaccination coverage in Sundargarh raises worry

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the Centre has asked Odisha to remain vigilant amid rise in cases and threat of highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, poor vaccination coverage in Sundargarh district has emerged as a cause of concern.

During a review of Odisha’s vaccination status by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently, it was found that the district is nowhere close to the State average.

Sources said following the review, the district administration swung into action and has set a target to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of first dose and 80 per cent of second dose by the end of this month.

In a message to health officials, chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said Sundargarh has failed to keep pace with the State’s vaccination coverage.

Of the district’s projected adult population of 17.87 lakh, around 12.56 lakh, which is about 70 per cent, have been administered the first dose.

With the second dose given to only around 6.78 lakh people, only 38 per cent of the eligible population has administered both the doses till now.

Surprisingly the second dose is overdue for 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh beneficiaries when there is shortage of vaccines. Dr Mishra said after the review, the Collector held a meeting with block development officers and child development project officers to mobilise people who are yet to be vaccinated.

“To enhance vaccination coverage, special focus is being laid on some places, door-to-door campaign and roping in NGOs and leaders of certain communities where reluctance for vaccination has come to the fore,” said Mishra adding, over 15,000 people are being inoculated in the district daily now which is a three-fold increase in numbers.

Meanwhile, since November 22, as many as 79 people have returned to the district from foreign countries. While their samples have been collected, Omicron infection has not been detected in the district as of now.

