Odisha sustains agricultural damage as deep depression triggers heavy showers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha sustained agricultural damage as heavy rainfall lashed some parts of the State for the second consecutive day on Sunday under the influence of a deep depression which is remnant of post monsoon season's maiden tropical storm Jawad.

Khallikote in Ganjam district received very heavy rainfall - 158 mm and eight other places recorded heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Nayagarh received 107.5 mm rainfall, Chatrapur 86.6 mm, Banapur 81 mm, Polosara 71.8 mm, Kodala 71.4 mm, Ganjam and Erasama 68 mm each, and Rajnagar 65 mm during the period.

Capital City and other parts of coastal districts received rainfall on the day as the system moved closer towards the Odisha coast.

The deep depression over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 18 km/hr in past six hours and lay centered at 11.30 am on Sunday close to Odisha coast about 70 km south-southeast of Puri and 150 km south-southwest of Paradip.

"Remnant of cyclone Jawad is likely to move north-northeastwards, weaken further into a depression in next three hours. Thereafter, the system is expected to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well marked low pressure area around Sunday midnight," said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ganjam, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Angul and Dhenkanal districts on Sunday.

The national weather forecaster and Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) have indicated the system might not brush coastal Odisha and move towards the West Bengal coast. Private weather forecaster Skymet said the system will further weaken into a depression by Sunday afternoon and reach near Puri.

The weather system will continue its journey in northeast direction towards Gangetic West Bengal and south Bangladesh. It is likely to reach south Bangladesh and adjoining area as a well marked low pressure by Monday morning. The impact of the system will reduce significantly over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal in the next 24 hours, added the private forecaster.

Meanwhile, flight services were suspended at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) between 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm due to inclement weather conditions.