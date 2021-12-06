Water unlikely for Upper Kolab’s Dhanpur system as Jeypore airstrip work lingers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Authorities of the Upper Kolab project may not be able to supply irrigation water in the Dhanpur distributary system for the upcoming rabi season with development works of Jeypore airstrip in Koraput running behind schedule.

The airstrip in Jeypore is being developed by the Works department as part of the Centre’s UDAN scheme for regional air connectivity. The State government has sanctioned Rs 55 crore for the purpose. While other infrastructure works have been completed, the runway expansion is underway.

The length of the runway is being upgraded from 915 metres to 1,200 metres and width from 23 metres to 30 metres. However, expansion has not been making headway due to the 200 metre long irrigation canal under the Dhanpur system in the area.

Since engineers have to lay concrete slabs over the canal, the Water Resources department had asked the Works authorities to complete the work between November-December when the water supply through the canal stops. Since the expansion work was delayed and is at the initial stage, water supply in the Dhanpur canal may not be possible by end of this month. Upper Kolab authorities had planned to supply water for rabi season from January first week which seems uncertain now.

On Saturday, senior engineers of the Upper Kolab and Works department visited the canal site to oversee construction works. As per sources, Works officials have stated that work over the canal can be completed if the water supply is stopped for at least three months. In response, Irrigation authorities have reportedly said a decision to this effect can be taken only after a discussion with the district administration, public representatives and pani panchayats under the Dhanpur distributary system.

Contacted, additional chief engineer of Upper Kolab, Anil Panigrahi informed that irrigation water supply under the Dhanpur system will be halted only after getting consent from all stakeholders. “We have extended all support for runway expansion as it is a national project but at the same time, interests of farmers have to be borne in mind,” he said. Sources said the Upper Kolab authorities have called for an apex committee meeting of pani panchayats in this connection on December 10.