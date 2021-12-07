STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Padma Sri Nanda Master succumbs to Covid

On a mission to eradicate illiteracy from his village, Prusty, a class VII pass-out, taught children as well as senior citizens of his village free of cost for the last seven decades.

File photo of Nanda Prusty receiving Padma Shri award from President Ramnath Kovind. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Padma Shri awardee teacher Nanda Kishore Prusty passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He was 104.

Popularly known as ‘Nanda Master,’ he was shifted to the hospital on December 4 from Tata Hospital at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, in a serious condition. Since then, he had been on ventilator support.

His grandson Babul Prusty informed that Nanda Sir, suffering from fever and cough since November 29, was first admitted to the Sukinda CHC and then the district headquarters hospital where the rapid antigen test had come out negative.

However, when his condition deteriorated the next day, he was shifted to Tata Hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19.

Treating doctor Pradipta Sekhar Patra informed that his condition had worsened since morning and he passed away at 1.28 pm.

The teacher was awarded the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9 for his contribution to the field of education. On a mission to eradicate illiteracy from his village, Prusty, a class VII pass-out, taught children as well as senior citizens of his village free of cost for the last seven decades.

Family members and people of Kantira village under Sukinda block have urged the government to hand over the mortal remains to them but sources said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will cremate the body as per Covid norms.

