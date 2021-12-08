STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activists extend support to protesting villagers in Odisha's Dhinkia

The activists criticised the police attempt to arrest panchayat samiti leader Debendra Swain on false charges and unnecessary harassment of locals to dilute the anti-displacement movement.

Dhinkia villagers during the protest meet on Wednesday

Dhinkia villagers during the protest meet on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Members of various outfits united on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, to condemn the attacks on Dhinkia villagers to suppress their voices against setting up of the JSW steel plant. Leader of National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) Prafulla Samantara, senior journalist Rabi Das, western Odisha farmer’s leader Lingaraj Pradhan and Campaign Against Fabricated Cases (CAFC) member Narendra Mohanty visited Dhinkia on the day to extend their solidarity to the villagers fighting for land and livelihood protection for more than a decade now.

They further criticised the police attempt to arrest panchayat samiti leader Debendra Swain on false charges and unnecessary harassment of locals to dilute the anti-displacement movement. Contacted, IIC of Abhayachandpur police station Pradyumna Behera said while the police have no intention of harassing innocent villagers, strict action will be taken against those engaging in anti-social activities. 

