STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's MLAs commit to improve children’s lives

Unicef Chief of Field Officer Dr Monika Nielsen said the MLAs will be supported with technical and thematic knowledge including research and data as well as through inputs from legislative committees

Published: 08th December 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A girl gifting a plant to Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

A girl gifting a plant to Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Odisha Legislative Assembly led by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro renewed their commitment to improve the lives of children in the State. 

As part of an interaction with child representatives from various parts of the State on Tuesday, 25 MLAs from different political parties discussed ways to support children, especially dealing with challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Organised by Unicef in association with Global Policy Research Foundation, the interaction marked the beginning of a partnership with lawmakers to accelerate the progress of children, especially at the grassroots level.

“Addressing the rights of children is crucial for the State’s progress. We need to ensure that our actions benefit children both from rural and urban areas. Though there are many government schemes that are benefiting children, the dialogues with them will help us know their requirements,” said Patro.

Unicef Chief of Field Officer Dr Monika Nielsen said the MLAs will be supported with technical and thematic knowledge including research and data as well as through inputs from legislative committees on children’s issues. Child representatives also presented the legislators with their charter of demands and the latter promised to address them.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surjya Narayan Patro Odisha Assembly UNICEF Odisha
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp