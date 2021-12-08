Showers wash away crop hopes in 11 blocks of Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Inundation of large tracts of paddy fields under the impact of incessant rains triggered by cyclone Jawad has destroyed crops in all 11 blocks of Puri. Paddy and other crops in around 35,000 hectare of land were completely damaged while that in 85,000 hectare were partly affected. This was declared by district agriculture officer (DAO) Anil Chandra Das in an assessment report.

Alongside, vegetable crops including cauliflower, brinjal, tomato and lady’s finger spread over 1,125 hectare of land in 168 villages have also suffered damage, said deputy director of horticulture Ajay Pradhan.

The State government had earlier directed district officials to submit damage assessment report within a week. Meanwhile, farmers have managed to salvage crops on around 25,000 hectare of land after warnings were issued by the administration for early harvest and storage in dry places.