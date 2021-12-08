STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

VL-SRSAM missile test success paves way for warship integration 

Congratulating DRDO and the Indian Navy for the feat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the system will further enhance defence capability of Indian naval ships against aerial threats.

Published: 08th December 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) being test fired from ITR off Odisha coast on Monday.

Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) being test fired from ITR off Odisha coast on Monday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, successfully flight tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from a defence test facility off Odisha coast paving way for its integration with Indian Navy’s warships. 

The indigenously developed missile was test fired from a static vertical launcher positioned at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in the afternoon. Launched from a canister, the missile, which is yet to get a formal name, intercepted an electronic target at a very low altitude.

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to
Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) being test fired from
ITR off Odisha coast on Tuesday.

A defence official said the launch of the new next generation all-weather air defence missile was conducted to validate integrated operation of all weapon system components and it met all mission parameters.

“The vertical launcher unit with controller, canisterised flight vehicle and weapon control system required for future launches of the missile from Indian Naval ships were tested during the mission,” he said. This was third launch of the missile and monitored by senior officials from DRDO and Indian Navy. The missile was first tested for both minimum and maximum ranges in twin trials in February this year.

The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by the ITR at Chandipur. All sub-systems performed as expected. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said this was a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation. Complimenting the teams involved in the mission, he said the successful trial has paved the way for integration of the weapon system on board Indian naval ships.

Designed and developed by DRDO for Indian Navy, the missile is capable of neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea skimming targets. The system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets like jets, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles. With high kill probability, it can identify, track, engage and destroy targets at a range up to 40 km.

Congratulating DRDO and the Indian Navy for the feat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the system will further enhance defence capability of Indian naval ships against aerial threats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO VL SRSAM Missile test Odisha Indian Navy missile
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp