Work on library-canteen complex project in Odisha's VIMSAR to begin soon

SAMBALPUR: Work on the proposed ultramodern library-cum-canteen for students and teachers of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is likely to begin soon. The plan and design has been finalised and the Public Works Department (PWD), which is executing the project, will be floating a tender shortly. Sources said, the library complex was proposed in April last year and the government approved it in July this year while sanctioning Rs 16.44 crore for the project.

As per the plan, the library-cum-canteen complex will be a five-storey building and developed over 4,000 sq ft area on the premises of VIMSAR. While the seating capacity of the library will be 350, that of the canteen will be 250. There will also be a lift, parking space and other facilities in the complex.

PWD sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Burla, Sheikh Muftar informed that the tender will be floated after getting approval of the General Electrical Division estimate. “We have planned to float the tender for the library complex by mid-December this year,” he said.

The existing Central Library of VIMSAR is operating from a two-storey building and has a capacity to accommodate only around 150 people at once, which is not adequate to accommodate the 1,300+ UG and PG students besides 200+ doctors and house surgeons. Apart from students, doctors who are preparing for super specialisation and research work will also benefit from the project, said a doctor in VIMSAR.