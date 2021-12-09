STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Differently-abled demand jobs in Odisha

They further threatened to seek the help of law if their demands were not met at the earliest.

Disabilities Act wheelchair

Image used for representation. (Express Illustration | Representational Image)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Differently-abled persons of Jagatsinghpur met Collector Parul Patawari on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum seeking fulfilment of demands including provision of job opportunities, medical facilities and other benefits.

Members of the Odisha Special Educator Federation for Divyang (OSEFD), led by district unit president Suryakant Behera, said nearly 200 such teachers have been neglected by the administration despite Supreme Court’s orders for appointment of special teachers in October 2021. They further threatened to seek the help of law if their demands were not met at the earliest.

