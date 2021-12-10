Rest of the winter in Odisha to see warmer nights, colder days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rest of the winter is likely to see warmer nights and colder days in Odisha. That’s what the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seasonal outlook for December, January and February says.

There is 35-45 per cent probability that minimum (night) temperature will be above normal during the three months. Similar is probability for maximum (day) temperature to remain below normal during the three month period.

The IMD said, currently the sea surface temperature and atmospheric conditions over equatorial Pacific Ocean indicate weak La Nina conditions.

The conditions which cause frigid winters in the country are likely to strengthen and peak to moderate conditions during this winter season up to February.

However, rainfall activity is expected this month which will lead to a rise in night temperature and fall in day temperature, said weather experts. IMD has said there is 35-45 per cent probability that Odisha will receive above normal rainfall in December.

The State has already recorded above normal rainfall between December 2 and 9. It received 26.9 mm rainfall in last eight days against the normal of 1.4 mm during the same period.

“Currently, the interactions of warm and moist easterly winds with cool and dry northwesterly winds have led to overcast conditions in the State,” Assistant Professor of School of Earth Ocean and Climate Sciences, IIT-Bhubaneswar Dr Sandeep Pattnaik told The New Indian Express.

The prevailing La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean have led to frequent rain-bearing weather systems impacting the southern India regions and creating sustained cloudiness and showers over Odisha. Overcast conditions lead to rise in night time temperature and fall in daytime temperature, he added.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) had stated a few days back that La Nina which has developed for the second consecutive year will impact rainfall and temperatures across the globe.

Despite the cooling influence of La Nina, many parts of the world are expected to be warmer than average because of climate change.