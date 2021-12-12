STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students protest teachers’ transfers in government-run school at Odisha's Balasore

Agitating students of Janardan High School in Barbatia under Bhograi block urged district education office to revoke the transfer orders of Mathematics, Hindi and Science teachers on the day.

Published: 12th December 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Janardan High School protesting teachers’ transfers. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Opposing the transfer of three teachers in a day, students of a government-run high school in Balasore resorted to indefinite strike on Saturday. 

“Due to the transfer of these trained graduate teachers (TGTs), we have been left in the lurch as exams are drawing near. Besides cancelling the transfer orders, the department should also fill up vacant posts of a headmaster, clerk and three peons in the school,” said students Dibyajoti Priyadarshani Patra and Sagarika Bhuyan. 

Sources said, a TGT Arun Kumar Mohanty has been serving as in-charge headmaster of the school for three years now.

With a total of 150 students, the school functions with Mohanty who also engages in teaching, a Sankrit teacher and a PET.

On the day, aggrieved guardians submitted a memorandum to district Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy and sought his intervention in the connection at the earliest.  

Bhograi MLA Ananta Das said that he will direct the district education officer (DEO) Bishnu Charan Sutar to look into the matter.

Comments

