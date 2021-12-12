Woman Maoist Kamaleswari Molei alias Amila surrenders in Odisha's Umerkote

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A hardcore woman Maoist surrendered before Nabarangpur police in presence of SP Purushottam Das and DIG (Southern range) Rajesh Pandit here on Saturday. She was identified as Kamaleswari Molei alias Amila, a native of Hanamundi village in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh.

Amila with Nabarangpur police

after surrender | Express

As per the police release, Amila was a member Mainpur Local Gorilla Squad (LGS ) of CPI (Maoist) since 2019.

She decided to join the mainstream after seeing developmental activities taken up by the Odisha government and realising the futility of violence.

Amila was also disillusioned with behaviour of senior cadres who mostly spoke Telugu and friction in the party along regional lines.

Local tribal cadres are constantly given step-motherly treatment and denied promotion in the party.

They are mostly used as foot soldiers at the frontline during exchange of fire with police while senior cadres escape, the release stated.

Police said Amila will be rehabilitated as per the surrender policy of Odisha government.