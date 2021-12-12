STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman Maoist Kamaleswari Molei alias Amila surrenders in Odisha's Umerkote

She decided to join the mainstream after seeing developmental activities taken up by the Odisha government and realising the futility of violence.

Published: 12th December 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:46 AM

Naxals

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A hardcore woman Maoist surrendered before Nabarangpur police in presence of SP Purushottam Das and DIG (Southern range) Rajesh Pandit here on Saturday. She was identified as Kamaleswari Molei alias Amila, a native of Hanamundi village in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh. 

Amila with Nabarangpur police 
after surrender | Express

As per the police release, Amila was a member Mainpur Local Gorilla Squad (LGS ) of CPI (Maoist) since 2019.

Amila was also disillusioned with behaviour of senior cadres who mostly spoke Telugu and friction in the party along regional lines. 

Local tribal cadres are constantly given step-motherly treatment and denied promotion in the party.

They are mostly used as foot soldiers at the frontline during exchange of fire with police while senior cadres escape, the release stated.

Police said Amila will be rehabilitated as per the surrender policy of Odisha government. 

