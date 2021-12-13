STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD government creating hurdles for welfare projects: Union Minister Tudu

The black flag protest by BJD will not tarnish my image as people of the State are aware of the benefits provided to Odisha by the Centre.

Published: 13th December 2021 07:22 AM

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu on Sunday, December 12, 2021, accused Odisha government of creating hurdles in implementation of various welfare schemes of the Centre.

Laying the foundation stone of a Eklavya Model Residential School in Bhatchhatra village under Bisoi block of Mayurbhanj district, Tudu said some BJD workers waved black flags at him when he was on way to the programme. 

“The black flag protest by BJD will not tarnish my image as people of the State are aware of the benefits provided to Odisha by the Centre. The ruling party workers probably do not understand that the BJD government is creating hurdles due to which various developmental projects can’t be completed,” he said.

The Union Minister further said fatal accidents have become a regular affair at Bangiriposi ghat. He has placed the demand of road expansion and construction of an over-bridge near the dangerous ghat to prevent frequent accidents, in the Parliament. However, the BJD government is yet to give forest clearance for the project, Tudu alleged. 

