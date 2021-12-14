STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cluster outbreak of COVID-19 on campuses won't hamper offline classes: Odisha minister

Students and teaching staff have also been advised not to attend classes if they develop symptoms and there would not be any change in school timings for the students as of now.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indicating that the State government has no plans to stop offline education in wake of cluster outbreak of COVID-19 in many schools and colleges, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday said that isolated cases of infection on campuses will not hamper the overall academic atmosphere in the State.

Dash said physical classes are being conducted with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

"The district administrations have been asked to put all measures in place. Local authorities have also been directed to conduct tests, wherever required, to prevent transmission. A joint letter from School and Mass Education and Health departments has been issued to the district education officers to ensure all safety measures," he said.

Students and teaching staff have also been advised not to attend classes if they develop symptoms. He clarified that there would not be any change in school timings for the students as of now.

As many as 53 students of a junior (Plus II) residential college in Dhenkanal had tested positive for coronavirus in the first week of this month. Similarly, 42 hostel inmates of St Mary's Girls High School in Sundargarh town were put under isolation on November 24 after they tested positive.

COVID cases have also been reported from schools in Bhubaneswar, Konark and Mayurbhanj in the last one month. Officials of the department said online education is still continuing and students are being encouraged to attend virtual classes in case their parents are apprehensive about the situation. They, however, said utmost precautions are being taken on the school campuses for the safety of students and staff.

