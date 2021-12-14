STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches smart health cards in Cuttack

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Cuttack district.

Published: 14th December 2021

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presenting BSKY smart health card to a beneficiary in Cuttack on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Speaking at the event held at Upper Baliyatra ground, the Chief Minister said around 18 lakh people in 14 blocks and four urban local bodies (ULBs) will benefit from the health scheme in the district.

Stating that efforts are on to develop SCB Medical College and Hospital into an 'AIIMS Plus' institute, the Chief Minister said the premier hospital would prove to be a milestone in the country’s healthcare sector. He also announced that the Biswanath Pandit Central Library, which was demolished to pave way for a bus terminal at Khannagar, would be re-established near Puri-Angul bus stand as a modern library. 

Meanwhile, Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammad Moquim sat on a symbolic dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Purighat to oppose the Chief Minister's visit. "It is unfortunate that instead of remaining present in the Assembly, the Chief Minister is touring different areas of the State. It is not only disrespect and deception but also an insult to the House which is a temple of hopes and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha," he said.

As many as 31 BJP workers were also arrested near Buxi Bazaar while protesting the Chief Minister’s visit. They were later released. 

Distribution of BSKY smart health card was also launched in Khurda district including the State Capital on the day. Around 14 lakh people will be benefited from the scheme in the district. The Chief Minister also announced projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for Khurda district.
 

