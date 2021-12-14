STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prawn ghery effluent headache for farmers in Kendrapara

Farmers of coastal villages under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara have expressed concern over discharge of toxic effluents from illegal prawn gheries adversely affecting their agricultural lands.

Farmers collecting paddy crop damaged due to effluent near Radhamalipur | Express

By Express News Service

While still trying to salvage some of their crops post incessant rains caused by cyclone Jawad, the farmers are now doubly worried over toxic release from gheries to their lands. “Despite repeated pleas, district administration is turning a blind eye to our plight as many influential persons have converted large tracts of government and forest land into shrimp farms,” alleged farmers of Radhamalipur and Amarabati villages. 

The farmers feel the salinity owing to the effluent has turned agricultural lands barren even as large number of prawn farms continue to operate in the area in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Supreme Court and High Court rulings on shrimp cultivation, said Amarbara Biswal, a social worker of Kendrapara.

District fisheries officer Mamata Mohapatra said farmers cultivating shrimp without registering with Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) are liable to be imprisoned for three years and fined up to ` 1 lakh.

“It was mandatory for all shrimp farms to be registered under provisions of Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act (AAA) and Rules, 2005. The AAA requires registration of all shrimp farms lying on either sides of rivers, creeks and canals up to a distance of 5 km from high tide level. Unregistered shrimp farms are liable for demolition,” she added.

Contacted, tehsildar of Rajnagar Bholanath Sethi said, “District administration has started the demolition drive as per the orders of the High Court and the illegal prawn gheries will soon be razed.” 

