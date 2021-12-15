Odisha earmarks funds to promote Intellectual Property creators

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government has made budgetary provision to promote innovators and startups for acquiring Intellectual Property (IP) rights. The financial aid will be meant for patent registration, attorney fees, geographical indication (GI) registration, capacity building and training workshops.

Secretary of Science and Technology department Manoj Kumar Mishra said the government will spend Rs 10 lakh on awareness, Rs 40,000 for registration of patent and up to Rs 1 lakh for capacity building besides other fees.

Urging innovators to approach the department, he suggested exploring the best ways to approach the registration processes and examine applications for patent trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications, and industrial designs, including the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights.

“The IP creators should accelerate creation of IPs and avail technical, legal and financial support that the State government is providing to promote the culture. IP rights will incentivise our creators, manufacturers, and innovators to invent new products and technologies,” he said.

As the laws, policies and practices that protect these rights must appropriately balance the interests of creators with those seeking to use their creations, the department has urged innovators to trade cautiously while dealing with IP rights.

Printed and digital/online versions of IPR Management guidelines for the larger benefit of IP creators were released at an event organised at STPI, Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday. Director of STPI Headquarters and CEO of STPI NEXT Initiatives Subodh Sachan said the Virtual and Augmented Reality Centre of Excellence (VARCoE) set up in collaboration with IIT-Bhubaneswar intends to support and nurture 300 startups for over a period of five years.

“Several patents have been filed by startups of STPI Electropreneur Park and other Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) in various emerging technologies under the STPI NEXT Initiative. It will help us leave our footprints globally,” he added.