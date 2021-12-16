Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh MEMU train gets better interiors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) has been fitted with CCTV cameras and modern amenities to improve safety and passenger experience.

A GPS-based passenger information system and address system for train-related information and fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) interior panels will provide a pleasing aesthetic view to the passengers travelling in the train. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said the MEMU has been introduced for the first time in the region. The train’s coaches have been manufactured with stainless steel and it has an aerodynamically shaped stainless steel front end nose for reduced air resistance thereby saving energy.

“Ergonomic FRP drive desk would provide a better view and facilitate easy operation. Air suspension monitoring system for jerk free journey and the air conditioned driver cabin will ensure driver’s comfort,” said a railway spokesperson.

The MEMU has stainless steel slip-free flooring for durable and safe travel, bench type cushioned seats for comfortable journey. The coaches with air spring in secondary suspension will give better ride comfort and the stainless steel hand holds and modular toilets with bio-retention for durability will prevent spillage on tracks. The MEMU rake consists of eight coaches and can accommodate 614 seating passengers excluding standing passengers.