Bhubaneswar and Cuttack police to get special crime wing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after approving a proposal for the establishment of 11 new cybercrime police stations, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the formation of a special crime investigation wing for the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Giving assent to a proposal of the Home department, the Chief Minister said the special crime investigation wing will function under the Commissionerate Police. It will investigate organised crime, economic offences and cases relating to the smuggling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the two cities.

The proposed unit will work under the supervision of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) who will be assisted by three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP). It will have 59 police personnel including nine inspectors, 12 sub-inspectors, three ASIs and as many constables in the communications wing and 27 general duty constables.

The Chief Minister also approved a proposal for establishment of three new police stations in Twin City. It has been decided to upgrade three existing outposts at Pahala within Balianta police limits, Infovalley within Jatni police limits and Bentakara within Cuttack Sadar police limits to full-fledged police stations, said a CMO release.