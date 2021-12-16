STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack police to get special crime wing

Giving assent to a proposal of the Home department, the Chief Minister said the special crime investigation wing will function under the Commissionerate Police. 

Published: 16th December 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A day after approving a proposal for the establishment of 11 new cybercrime police stations, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the formation of a special crime investigation wing for the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Giving assent to a proposal of the Home department, the Chief Minister said the special crime investigation wing will function under the Commissionerate Police. It will investigate organised crime, economic offences and cases relating to the smuggling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the two cities.

The proposed unit will work under the supervision of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) who will be assisted by three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP). It will have 59 police personnel including nine inspectors, 12 sub-inspectors, three ASIs and as many constables in the communications wing and 27 general duty constables.

The Chief Minister also approved a proposal for establishment of three new police stations in Twin City.  It has been decided to upgrade three existing outposts at Pahala within Balianta police limits, Infovalley within Jatni police limits and Bentakara within Cuttack Sadar police limits to full-fledged police stations, said a CMO release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar police crime wing Cuttack police crime wing Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik organised crime Economic Offences
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp